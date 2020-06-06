COVID-19: Mumbai MP writes to Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa to ensure evacuation of Kannadigas stranded in Gulf

Mumbai MP and senior BJP leader Gopal Shetty has urged Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to ensure the evacuation of Kannadigas who are stranded in the Gulf countries in wake of COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Shetty, who represents the Mumbai North parliamentary seat, has written a formal letter to Yediyurappa with a copy to Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar.

Shetty shot off the letter after receiving representations from the Kannadiga community members working in Qatar.

"Thousands of Kannadigas particularly from coastal Karnataka are working in Qatar and other Gulf countries. There are many parents who visited there to see their loves ones and are also stuck and cannot come back to their home state because of the lockdown. They all have requested to organise a special flight from Qatar to Karnataka," he said.

"Giving the example of Kerala, he said that it has already arranged many flights from Gulf countries to evacuate their citizens but unfortunately there are hardly any flights arranged by Karnataka," he said.

Shetty stated that people are facing difficulties and hence the government must do everything possible to facilitate their return.