COVID-19: Mumbai to ramp up hospital bed capacity

COVID-19: Mumbai to ramp up hospital bed capacity

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 26 2020, 07:49 ist
  • updated: May 26 2020, 07:49 ist
Representative image. (PTI Photo)

Multiple COVID-19 treatment hospitals and centres with a combined capacity of 7,000 beds will come up in Mumbai in the next two weeks, said an official from Maharashtra Chief Minister's office on Monday.

These hospitals and centres, with a combined capacity of 7,000 beds, will come up at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Goregaon, Dahisar and Mulund in the suburbs, he said.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

By May 31, Mumbai's bed capacity will be increased by 2,475, including a facility at Bandra (East) which has commenced operations, he said.

The state government has started taking over non- public hospitals having at least 100 beds and 20 ICU beds in all wards of the BMC to covert them into COVID-19 care centres.

The number of ambulance is also being increased from 100 now to 450, he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Hospital
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Elderly woman in WB braves Amphan for 8 hrs, survives

Elderly woman in WB braves Amphan for 8 hrs, survives

When Balbir Sr recalled India's maiden hockey gold

When Balbir Sr recalled India's maiden hockey gold

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

 