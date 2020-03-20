COVID-19: Nagpur Jail prisoners supply masks to government departments

In a bid to meet the increasing demand for masks during the coronavirus pandemic, prisoners at Maharashtra's Nagpur Central Jail have started manufacturing the essential protective gear.

Prisoners working in the jail's stitching department manufacture hundreds of masks every day and these are supplied to several prisons and government departments in the state, jail superintendent Anup Kumre said.

At least 300 masks were supplied to Chandrapur district jail, while 200 were sent to Bhandara Jail and 350 will be delivered to Washim Jail soon, he said.

Masks made by prisoners have also been supplied to the social justice department, Nagpur sessions court, tribal development department, family courts and several other government offices, he said.

The authorities have also taken precautionary measures in the prison premises to prevent the spread of the deadly infection, Kumre informed.

"We have provided antiseptic soaps to prisoners. All our staff members wear masks and use santisers," Kumre said.

No prisoner showing symptoms of coronavirus has been admitted to the prison hospital so far, he clarified.

The authorities have prepared seven barracks for suspected cases and they can also be sent to government hospitals, the senior official said.

Visits from relatives of prisoners has been suspended for the time being, he said, adding that the process to release undertrials of minor offences has been initiated.

As many as 49 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state so far.