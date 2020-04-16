COVID-19: No community transmission in Mumbai, says BMC

In what comes as a major sigh of relief for Mumbai, that has the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in India, so far does not have incidents of community transmission.

The declaration came from the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after it collected data from 97 'fever clinics" in India's financial capital, that started a few days ago.

These clinics are running across the city including containment zones.

The BMC said that so far 3,585 persons have been examined in these clinics. "Of them, 912 have been sent for COVID-19 tests, of which five persons have tested positive," BMC officials said, adding that these five persons have travel history. "Accordingly all precautions were taken and protocols were followed," the officials said.

The test data reveals that there was no community transmission, the officials said.