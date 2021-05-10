Over 1.8 crore people vaccinated in Maharashtra so far

Covid-19: Over 1.8 crore people vaccinated in Maharashtra so far

On Sunday, 1,10,448 beneficiaries received the jabs in the state

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 10 2021, 12:32 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 12:32 ist
A total of 1,21,00,410 citizens in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and 20,67,190 have got their second dose. Credit: AFP Photo

A total of 1,80,88,042 people have so far received Covid-19 vaccine doses in Maharashtra, the state government said on Monday.

On Sunday, 1,10,448 beneficiaries received the jabs in the state, it said.

According to an official statement, 4,36,302 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received the vaccine doses in the state till Sunday since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 11,27,341 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 6,68,901 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 15,04,578 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 6,19,622 got their second dose.

As per the statement, a total of 1,21,00,410 citizens in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and 20,67,190 have got their second dose.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 48,401 new cases of coronavirus and 572 fatalities, taking the infection tally to 51,01,737 and the death toll to 75,849, according to the state health department.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

More Jerusalem clashes on eve of Israeli parade

More Jerusalem clashes on eve of Israeli parade

I just need a faster car, says beaten Verstappen

I just need a faster car, says beaten Verstappen

Exotic South American Apple Snail discovered in Mumbai

Exotic South American Apple Snail discovered in Mumbai

Covid-19 rages in the world’s most vaccinated country

Covid-19 rages in the world’s most vaccinated country

 