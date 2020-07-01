Covid-19: Palghar district's case count crosses 5,000-mark

Covid-19: Palghar dist's case count crosses 5,000-mark

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 01 2020, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2020, 23:05 ist
Representative image/Credit: PTI Photo

The number of coronavirus positive patients in Palghar, a predominantly tribal district of Maharashtra, crossed the 5,000-mark on Wednesday with the addition of 257 cases, the administration said.

The case count in the district now stands at 5,239, it said in a release.

So far, 134 people have succumbed to the infection, of whom three died in the last 24 hours, the administration said.

Areas under the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) alone accounted for 4,137 positive cases, while the rural parts of the district recorded 1,102 cases, it said.

As far as rural parts of the district are concerned, Palghar taluka reported 309, Jawhar 114, Vasai rural 197, Vikramgad 103 and Wada 242 positive cases.

