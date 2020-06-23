Covid-19 pandemic sinks monsoon plans around Maharashtra

Come monsoon and people in India's financial capital rush to weekend getaways in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) to enjoy nature, bird watching, do some trekking and hiking, hit the beaches, rappel in waterfalls and visit old forts.

However, this time around, the situation is not the same.

The coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions have spoilt the plans. "Monsoon is one season that we wait for. After a trek in drizzles, a steaming cup of chai and hot vada-pav is something that we enjoy but that is missing," says Tista Bhowmick, a Vasai-based enthusiast.

Despite being referred to as a concrete jungle, the MMR has many things to offer including the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary, Yeoor Hills, Karnala Bird Sanctuary, Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary and other green patches.

"We don't see anything happening this monsoon. For three months I have not done any trekking. We need to follow the instructions and protocols," said Amit Samant of Dombivli-based Trekshitij, who had covered most of Maharashtra's forts.

"The visits to forts, jungles and waterfalls would not happen. Rappelling along the waterfalls is a big activity and that would not happen," added Samant, also a prolific writer.

"In fact, some groups over the last couple of weekends were prevented by locals from going to beaches. Health is important, we need to understand this," said Kiran Bhoir of KMC Holidays & Offshore Pvt Ltd.

In fact, many tour operators are themselves advising people not to step out as people are more vulnerable health-wise during the monsoon, generally. "Physical distancing has to be followed," said Virar-based Bhoir, pointing out that the MMR comprising the districts of Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane and parts of Palghar and Raigad have maximum cases.

"We are in the hotspot so stay indoors and step out only when necessary," said Badlapur-based MP Joshi.

There is also no booking for hotels in Matheran, a popular hill station about 100 kms away from Mumbai.