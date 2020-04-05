COVID-19 patient dies in Jaipur hospital

COVID-19 patient dies in Jaipur hospital

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Apr 05 2020, 10:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 10:24 ist
Representative image

An 82-year-old coronavirus positive man died at the state-run SMS Hospital here on Sunday even as Rajasthan recorded five more cases of the virus, an official said. 

The virus has so far claimed five lives in the state. 

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"An 82-year-old man died at SMS Hospital in Jaipur today. He was admitted yesterday. Further details are awaited. Six new cases have come up, including the patient who died," Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said. 

He said the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has risen to 210. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Rajasthan
Jaipur
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

Disguised as veggie trucker, SP nabs bribe-seekers

Disguised as veggie trucker, SP nabs bribe-seekers

Life and times of a foreigner during lockdown

Life and times of a foreigner during lockdown

Cashew nut harvest disrupted, farmers fear crop loss

Cashew nut harvest disrupted, farmers fear crop loss

US military to be sent to help states battle COVID-19

US military to be sent to help states battle COVID-19

 