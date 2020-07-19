Covid-19 patient kills self at care centre in Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Covid-19 patient kills self at care centre

  • Jul 19 2020, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2020, 21:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

A 43-year-old Covid-19 patient on Sunday committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of a Covid care facility in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said.

The deceased, a resident of Dombivali township, was admitted in the Amantra corona care centre, located between Kalyan and Bhiwandi, on July 17, a Bhiwandi police station official said.

"The patient had picked up a quarrel with ward boys and locked himself inside a room this morning. He was late taken to a doctor for check-up and brought back to the room," he said.

The patient flung his mobile phone out of the window of the room around 4:30 pm and jumped from the fifth floor, the official said.

The cause behind the extreme step cannot be known immediately known, he added.

