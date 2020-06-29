Covid-19 patients to shift from rundown Ulhasnagar hospital in Thane

Newly-appointed Ulhasnagar municipal commissioner Mantada Raja Dayanidhi on Monday ordered the shifting of Covid-19 patients from the ESIS Hospital as the building is in a dilapidated condition and could turn dangerous in the rains.

Dayanidhi had taken a round of the hospital recently and gave orders for shifting of Covid-19 patients to Vedant Hospital and the process will begin soon, ESIS Hospital Superintendent Dr Vilas Dongre told PTI.

"The ESIS hospital building was constructed in 1975. It has a capacity of 100 beds and presently 51 Covid-19 patients are admitted here," Dongre informed.