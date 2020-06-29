Covid patients to shift from Thane Ulhasnagar hospital

Covid-19 patients to shift from rundown Ulhasnagar hospital in Thane

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 29 2020, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2020, 15:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Newly-appointed Ulhasnagar municipal commissioner Mantada Raja Dayanidhi on Monday ordered the shifting of Covid-19 patients from the ESIS Hospital as the building is in a dilapidated condition and could turn dangerous in the rains.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Dayanidhi had taken a round of the hospital recently and gave orders for shifting of Covid-19 patients to Vedant Hospital and the process will begin soon, ESIS Hospital Superintendent Dr Vilas Dongre told PTI.

"The ESIS hospital building was constructed in 1975. It has a capacity of 100 beds and presently 51 Covid-19 patients are admitted here," Dongre informed. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Thane
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

India debates skin-tone bias as beauty cos alter ads

India debates skin-tone bias as beauty cos alter ads

Trump deletes retweet of video with 'white power' chant

Trump deletes retweet of video with 'white power' chant

Can Covid-19 damage the brain?

Can Covid-19 damage the brain?

Podcast | The Lead: KK Shailaja on Kerala's Covid fight

Podcast | The Lead: KK Shailaja on Kerala's Covid fight

 