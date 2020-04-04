COVID-19 positive cases cross 500-mark in Maharashtra

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra has crossed the 500-mark on Saturday.

As of now the total number of progressive cases stand at 537, rising above the 490 cases of Friday evening. The progressive discharge of patients stands at 50.

So far about 10,000 samples (approximately) have been tested in government and private labs.

The fresh cases include 28 from Mumbai, 15 from rest of Mumbai Metropolitan Region, three from Pune and one from Amravati.