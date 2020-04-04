COVID-19 positive cases cross 500-mark in Maharashtra

COVID-19 positive cases cross 500-mark in Maharashtra

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 04 2020, 12:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 12:39 ist
A BMC worker sprays disinfectants on an unidentified dead body during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at CSMT in Mumbai, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra has crossed the 500-mark on Saturday. 

As of now the total number of progressive cases stand at 537, rising above the 490 cases of Friday evening. The progressive discharge of patients stands at 50.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

So far about 10,000 samples (approximately) have been tested in government and private labs.

Track state-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

The fresh cases include 28 from Mumbai, 15 from rest of Mumbai Metropolitan Region, three from Pune and one from Amravati.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Business booms for coffin-makers in COVID-19-hit France

Business booms for coffin-makers in COVID-19-hit France

Lockdown violation: UP police to home deliver FIR

Lockdown violation: UP police to home deliver FIR

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

Low testing rates leave quarter of world ‘blindfolded'

Low testing rates leave quarter of world ‘blindfolded'

 