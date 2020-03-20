COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra cross 50

In what sounds like an alarm bell, the number of COVID-19 positive patients in Maharashtra crossed 50 on Friday.

According to State Health Minister Rajesh Tope, the total number of positive cases now stands at 52, three more from Thursday's figures. The three fresh patients have been reported from Mumbai, Pune and its twin-city Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The Mumbai-Pune belt, that is densely-populated, has the maximum number of cases.

Meanwhile, some of the patients have shown signs of recovery and have tested negative. Some are likely to be discharged.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has come out in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's work from home policy. "....better work happening nowadays with people working from home. brings opportunity to trust our fellow colleagues," Bachchan tweeted.