COVID-19 positive cases shoot up to 63 in Maharashtra

In a major cause of concern, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra has shot up to 63 on Saturday. On Friday, the positive cases crossed to 50 and stood at 52.

The fresh cases were reported from Mumbai (10) and Pune (1).

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the rise is a major cause of concern and people's cooperation is needed to fight the coronavirus.

"If people don't listen and continue to use public transport unnecessarily.... we may have to think otherwise," he said, adding that we are in Phase-2 right now and heading for Phase-3.

"A rise from 52 to 63 is big," he said, adding that while three are "contact cases", eight are "import cases" with a history of international travel.

"The spread has been largely because of people who came from outside,' he said.

He also said that the rush of the working class in the railway stations to head back to their home state too is concerning.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar is in touch with the Centre. He said that the testing facilities are being increased. We have also requested the Centre to allow private labs with strict norms, he said.