COVID-19 positive cases shoot up to 63 in Maharashtra

COVID-19 positive cases shoot up to 63 in Maharashtra

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 21 2020, 12:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 12:02 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

In a major cause of concern, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra has shot up to 63 on Saturday. On Friday, the positive cases crossed to 50 and stood at 52.
The fresh cases were reported from Mumbai (10) and Pune (1). 

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the rise is a major cause of concern and people's cooperation is needed to fight the coronavirus. 

"If people don't listen and continue to use public transport unnecessarily.... we may have to think otherwise," he said, adding that we are in Phase-2 right now and heading for Phase-3.

"A rise from 52 to 63 is big," he said, adding that while three are "contact cases",  eight are "import cases" with a history of international travel. 

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

"The spread has been largely because of people who came from outside,' he said. 

He also said that the rush of the working class in the railway stations to head back to their home state too is concerning. 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar is in touch with the Centre. He said that the testing facilities are being increased.  We have also requested the Centre to allow private labs with strict norms,  he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra
NCP
Sharad Pawar
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Try traditional dishes for Ugadi

Try traditional dishes for Ugadi

Anil Ambani has to pay $100 million by March 20 end

Anil Ambani has to pay $100 million by March 20 end

Netflix and others to cease HD streaming over virus

Netflix and others to cease HD streaming over virus

How long until news if Tokyo Olympics will happen?

How long until news if Tokyo Olympics will happen?

 