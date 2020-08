Actress-turned-politician Navneet Kaur Rana, who had tested Covid-19 positive a few days ago, has been rushed to Mumbai.

An Independent MP from Amravati, Navneet Kaur Rana is the wife of Independent MLA from Badnera, Ravi Rana.

A dozen members of the Rana-family had tested Covid-19 positive during the last fortnight.

Navneet Kaur Rana, after initial treatment in Amravati, was shifted to Nagpur. She has now been shifted to Mumbai.