Covid-19 positivity rate in Mumbai at 15%

The case positivity rate of 15 per cent in Mumbai region, while the number of Covid-19 cases continue to rise across Maharashtra, has triggered fears of a fresh wave of the viral disease.

On Friday, 4,165 cases were reported in the state with three deaths, taking the progressive total to 79,27,862 cases and 1,47,883, deaths respectively.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases shot past the 20,000-mark—it was at 21,749 during the day—according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department. During the day, Mumbai reported 2,255 cases while the same for the Mumbai metropolitan region is 3,601.

According to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, on Friday 14,643 tests were done in Mumbai, of which 2,255 cases were positive taking the positivity rate to 15.39 per cent.

“The current surge in Covid-19 cases globally, as well as (in) a few pockets of India, seems to be due to waning immunity—both natural immunity due to past infection and through the vaccine. It can also be an immune escape—new variants or sub variants which are known for it—or the bigger gap between the second and third dose. Other reasons could also be the lack of clarity about free third dose for those under 60, the fact that there is no vaccination for under-12, and the slow pace in arranging vaccination for those in 12 – 18 age group,” said Dr I S Gilada, the secretary general of Organised Medicine Academic Guild.

According to Gilada, this could also be the beginning of a fresh wave of the disease, as in the past 28 months, “Maharashtra, Kerala and Delhi have been leading the show in Covid surges.”

“This may be a beginning of the fresh wave of Covid-19, as Maharashtra, Kerala and Delhi have been leading the show in Covid surges all along during the last 28 months. BA.4, BA.5 are known to have a marginally higher replication rate (R0). Even if that ends up in marginally higher numbers and resultant higher number of deaths, it still remains below 0.1%,” he said.