Covid-19: Pregnant women banned from film sets in Goa, says new SOP

In a new list of do’s and don’ts for organising film-shoots in Goa, the Entertainment Society of Goa, a government nodal agency for licensing and permissions related to film-shoots, has banned pregnant women from sets in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All personnel participating in the film shoots should mandatorily download the Arogya Setu app, according to the new SOP which has been devised by the Society’s Chief Executive Officer Amit Satija.

“Any pregnant employee should not be allowed on the set. However, if an employee has a spouse pregnant they could be allowed if the employee is stationed away from the home during the shooting duration and submit self-declaration,” the advisory states.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

“Installation of the Arogya Setu app on mobile phones shall be mandatory for all persons involved in shooting, shooting permissions and related ancillary activities... Shooting is preferred to be done in the open areas, away from residential and densely populated areas,” it adds.

Over the last decade, Goa, especially its beaches, river-fronted promenades and the state’s capital’s Latin Quarter has been sought-after film shooting locations.

The new advisory, however, also puts limitations on the number of personnel who can be present during a film shoot in the state.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

While shoots involving non-fiction films can have 100-110 persons onsite, for fictional films up to 55 persons would be allowed.

The new guidelines also make it mandatory for shooting locations to have a permanent Covid-19 desk, which can help inform and ensure compliance of all sanitation and social distancing norms.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

“Sanitisation will be given utmost importance and the set will be sanitised every day beforehand after the shoot of all equipment, shooting floors, rooms, etc. Every set will have three types of sanitizers available -- hand sanitizer, surface sanitizer, and space sanitizer, which members will have to study and use appropriately,” the advisory also states.