Covid-19: Pune sees highest one-day spike of 996 cases

Covid-19: Pune records highest one-day spike of 996 cases

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Jun 27 2020, 23:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 23:07 ist

 Pune district reported the highest single day increase of 996 cases on Saturday, taking its COVID-19 count to 20,023, a health official said.

The death toll in the district due to the pandemic reached 693 with 19 persons succumbing to the infection since Friday evening.

"Of 996 new cases, 814 were found in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the case tally has risen to 15,740," the official said.

Follow live updates on coronavirus 

On the other hand, 486 patients were discharged from the hospitals in the district.

With 128 new cases, the tally in Pimpri Chinchwad area now stands at 2,678. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

'Common childhood vaccine may lower Covid-19 severity'

'Common childhood vaccine may lower Covid-19 severity'

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

Locust attack: South, West Delhi asked to remain alert

Locust attack: South, West Delhi asked to remain alert

 