COVID-19: Rajasthan records one more death, 44 fresh cases

Rajasthan records one more COVID-19 death, 44 new cases

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jun 06 2020, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 12:46 ist
There are 2,525 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (Credit: PTI Photo)

The toll due to COVID-19 rose to 219 in Rajasthan on Saturday, with one fresh fatality and the number of cases climbed to 10,128 as 44 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said.

The death was reported from Kota district, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 14 were reported from Pali, 10 from Churu, nine from Jaipur and three from Kota. Baran, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dholpur and Jodhpur reported one case each, an official said.

There are 2,525 active COVID-19 cases in the state. A total of 6,855 patients have been discharged after treatment, he said. P

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Rajasthan

