Covid-19: Recently recovered BJP MLA flouts restrictions by dancing in temple

DH Web Desk,
  • updated: Sep 20 2020, 20:05 ist
BJP MLA Madhu Srivastav. Credit: Twitter

While coronavirus has confined the world to their homes, one BJP MLA from Gujarat celebrated his recovery from the virus by dancing and singing bhajans at a Hanuman temple without wearing a mask or maintaining social distance. 

Madhu Shrivastav, the MLA from Waghodia Assembly constituency in Vadodara, who tested positive for coronavirus at the end of August, was seen dancing to bhajans amid cheers from his supporters in an Indian Express video. 

As visible in the video, only two people in the gathering, which the MLA claimed was a private one and didn't break any guidelines, were wearing masks. 

While in the hospital for Covid-19, he released a video in which he told his supporters, “I am Bahubali, and I will defeat coronavirus. There is nothing like coronavirus,. It is not so strong. Half of it has already been defeated and I will defeat the other half too. I will always be in your service.”

Talking to the publication, he said, “The video of me dancing in the temple is true. I do it every Saturday. I went there yesterday as I have been going over there for over 45 years….”

