Covid-19 restrictions eased in Maharashtra

With the Covid-19 situation improving, the Maharashtra government has decided to allow shopping complexes, restaurants and bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, cinema halls, tourists places and entertainment parks to operate with 100 per cent capacity in big cities.

All offices, government and private, industrial and scientific institutions would be allowed to function with full capacity.

Offline classes may resume in all educational institutions, however, they can leverage hybrid models of online and offline classes.

The new guidelines would come into force from March 4, however, the Covid-19 norms of the new normal would be required to be maintained.

There is no relaxation on masks, which has to be used compulsorily - as per the earlier guidelines.

The State Disaster Management Authority has decided to classify all the corporations as separate administrative units while the rest districts would be treated as separate administrative unit.

For an administrative unit to open up fully, the requirements are - first vaccine dose of more than 90 per cent, second vaccine dose of more than 70 per cent, positivity rate less than 10 per cent and bed occupancy of oxygen supported or ICU beds less than 40 per cent.

Those administrative units which qualify the conditions will run with 100 per cent capacity.

The new guidelines were issued by Principal Secretary Aseem Kumar Gupta, who heads the Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation.

There would be no restrictions on the movement of people who are not fully vaccinated. Those who are not fully vaccinated, inter-state movement is subject to the production of an RT-PCR negative report valid for 72 hours.

