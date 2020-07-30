Covid-19 restrictions impeding transportation of cattle for Eid sacrifice

Transportation restrictions due to Covid-19 has made it difficult to source cattle, especially for sacrifice for the upcoming Bakri-Eid, president of the Association of All Goa Muslim Jamaats Shaikh Ahmed has said.

Ahmed also said that sourcing of cattle in Goa due to various restrictions related to slaughter of animals had made it difficult to source bulls for Eid slaughter in the coastal state.

"This time it has been difficult to source animals for sacrifice because of Covid-19 and the restrictions which are in place on account of the pandemic," Ahmed said.

"Very few animals are available in Goa (for sacrifice) especially because of government rules, which mandate that only animals above 12 years can be slaughtered. This is why we have to try and source animals from outside Goa, especially Karnataka. But that too is difficult due to Covid-19 restrictions," Ahmed said.

Beef is a regularly consumed commodity in Goa, where minorities account for more than a third of the state's population. Beef is also routinely served in restaurants in the coastal fringes of the state which are frequented by nearly eight million tourists every year, out of which half a million are foreigners.

Majority of the beef sold in Goa is sourced from the neighbouring state of Karnataka, especially from the border district of Belgavi.

The Association of Jamaats through a circular has also urged people not to attend public prayers functions, while also advising all mosques and prayer houses to remain closed in view of the pandemic and the rising number of viral infections in the state.

"We would usually celebrate after Eid prayers. After namaaz in masjids or Idgahs, we would visit relatives and friends. We would share sweets and happiness. But this year we cannot do all this to ensure safety. There is no point in taking risks due to Covid-19," Ahmed also said.