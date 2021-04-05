'Restrictions in Maharashtra not in interest of people'

Covid-19 restrictions in Maharashtra not in interest of people: AAP

The AAP alleged "half-hearted" measures were being taken without considering their implications on the common people

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 05 2021, 16:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 16:58 ist
A health worker sanitises the bags of a recovered patient held by medical staff wearing protective gear inside the premises of a Covid-19 coronavirus quarantine centre in Mumbai. Credit: AFP.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday opposed the imposition of new restrictions in Maharashtra alleging that the state government and the Mumbai civic body have failed to curb the rise in Covid-19 cases.

The AAP alleged "half-hearted" measures were being taken without considering their implications on the common people in Mumbai.

Alarmed by the huge rise in cases over the last few days, the state government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday to April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons.

The weekend lockdown will start from 8 pm on Fridays and last till 7 am on Mondays. Besides, prohibitory orders will be in force during the daytime on weekdays, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had said in a statement.

Read | As Covid-19 cases surge, Mumbai shuts malls, asks people to work from home

The AAP has issued a release saying the new restrictions "would prove disastrous for Mumbai's economy, especially for small entrepreneurs and street vendors, who form the backbone of the city's commercial activity".

"A lockdown by any other name is still a lockdown. The 'Break the Chain' rules announced by the government of Maharashtra are downright confusing," the Arvind Kejriwal-led party said.

The AAP alleged the government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are falling short in tracking and tracing the contacts of the infected people.

"It is preposterous to assume that all offices can function with its employees working from home. Even if the transport is functional, what is the use if all offices and shops are shut?" asked AAP's Mumbai in charge Preeti Sharma Menon.

As per the state government's notification, all private offices, except in the banking, stock market, insurance, pharma, telecommunication and mediclaim sectors, will be shut as part of these restrictions.

The AAP felt that keeping shops open on alternate days was a better option rather than ordering all establishments to remain shut.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Aam Aadmi Party
Lockdown

Related videos

What's Brewing

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

 