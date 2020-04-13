COVID-19: Retired Maharashtra teacher gives pension to CM fund

A retired woman teacher in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district handed over her March pension amount of Rs 32,500 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to strengthen the hands of the administration in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Madhavi Bindoo handed over a cheque to Aurangabad Collector Uday Chaudhari.

"This is my first revised pension under the Seventh Pay Commission. My husband and I decided to donate this amount as the most important thing right now is to combat the coronavirus outbreak," she told PTI.