Covid-19: SC allows Paryushan prayers in 3 Jain temples in Mumbai

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the opening of three Jain temples in Mumbai to facilitate devotees to attend 'Paryushan Puja' on August 22 and 23, saying why only economic activities should be allowed during this Unlock phase.

However, the top court clarified that this permission is not a precedent for the demand for permission for Ganpati festival or any other religious festivals that are coming up. It said permission for Ganpati festival will have to be taken on a case to case basis by the state disaster management authorities.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde said when Jagannath Yatra was held in June, why other festivals can't be allowed as long as safeguards and social distancing are maintained as per standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for temple trusts, said there would not be any congregation as only five persons at a time and maximum 250 people per day can be permitted at the shrines in Dadar, Byculla, and Chembur.

The Maharashtra government, led by senior advocate A M Singhvi, opposed the plea, saying he himself belonged to Jain community but the larger issue was it would create an unmanageable situation as the state of Maharashtra had a huge number of Covid-19 patients. As many as 14,500 patients reported on Thursday itself and the state was the worst affected one.

Many festivals have been cancelled this year, he added. The counsel pointed out Ganpati festival would be starting from Saturday but the state had put restrictions.

Dave, for his part, asked if the state was policing the malls, shops, barbershops etc. "There are congregations in malls and gyms. Thousands of people were seen standing in line at liquor shops. When a community is saying we can police our people, then why not allow it," he said.