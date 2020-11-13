Covid-19 second wave likely to be in January-February: Maharashtra government

Though the trend of Covid-19 cases has shown a decline in October-November, the Maharashtra government has warned of a possible second wave in January-February next year and asked people to maintain alert and adopt the new normal.

The Maharashtra government’s Pune-based Directorate of Health Services has issued the circular-cum-advisory as a precautionary measure.

In the past, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state’s Public Health and Family Welfare minister Rajesh Tope had given indications of a possible second wave-like surge in coronavirus cases and asked people not to lower their guards in view of the flattening of the curve.



The issued by Maharashtra government. Credit: DH



The circular issued by Director of Health Services Dr. Archana Patil on 11 November was on the basis of a meeting held on 5 November that was presided over by Tope.

"Several countries in Europe are experiencing the second wave of Covid-19 at present. It is likely that we may face the second wave in January-February next year,” Dr. Patil said in the circular issued to district health officers, district surgeons and medical officers.

The circular said that there should be no complacency in coronavirus testing and all labs will remain functional as per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines.

Besides, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there should be 140 tests per 10 lakh population.

Read more: 'Caution fatigue’ may lead to Covid-19 spike, experts warn as crowds increase ahead of Diwali

The circular also mentions dos and don’ts for citizens.

“The district administration and municipal corporations are expected to strictly implement it by making adequate testing facilities operational in their respective jurisdictions. The contact tracing and house-to-house survey should be done on a war footing so that those Covid-19 positive, as well as their contacts, can be treated at the earliest,’’ said Dr. Patil in the advisory.

The government has asked for ensuring regular surveys of influenza-like illnesses and potential superspreaders, strengthening treatment amenities, including beds, Covid hospitals, care centers and health centers, uninterrupted supply of medicines and oxygen, and comorbidity clinics. The government has also emphasised the need for proper management of ambulances to ensure that Covid-19 patients will not face problems.