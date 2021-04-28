Covid-19: Senior citizen gives away his bed for younger patients, dies

This real-life story of an octogenarian disciplinarian touches all and inspires many.

The example has been set by Narayan Dabhadkar, a resident of Wardha Road in Nagpur.

The 85-year-old RSS worker, popularly known as Dabhadkar Kaka, gave up his bed in a civic-run hospital in Nagpur to someone who needs more. And also gave his life – thus making a supreme sacrifice.

This comes at a time when India is reeling under the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic and people are facing problems related to queues related to diagnostic tests and arrival or reports, struggling for a hospital bed, a Remdesivir injection or for that matter an oxygen cylinder.

The family of Dabhadkar is now in home quarantine in their Nagpur residence.

On 21 April, Dabhadkar was taken to Indira Gandhi Rugnalaya (IGR) run by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) after his oxygen levels dropped.

His grandson-in-law took him to the hospital in an ambulance.

“Doctors examined him and X-ray reports showed that his lungs were badly affected,” said his daughter Asawari Kothiwan.

Even while he got a bed, he heard something amiss in the corridor – where people were arguing, fighting, crying for bed.

At that every moment, he made up his mind to give the bed to someone else.

“The formalities were done and he got the bed….he spoke to me over the phone and told his decision…I told him that it took eight hours of struggle to get a bed. The doctors also counselled him,’ said Asawari as her voice choked with emotion.

“I am 85 now, have lived my life, you should offer the bed to his man instead, his children need him,” he told the doctors and relatives.

An ambulance was called again and he was back home, where he passed away a couple of days later.

"We don't know who got the bed but my father showed the way and what selfless service is," said Asawari.