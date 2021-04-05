Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra getting worse: Pawar

The 80-year-old Pawar, a four-time Maharashtra chief minister, asked NCP workers to work relentlessly at the local level

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Apr 05 2021, 21:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 21:20 ist
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI Photo

The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has spread across Maharashtra and the situation is worsening by the day, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said, urging people to be careful. 

“The numbers of patients are increasing exponentially and day by day the situation is worsening,” he said on Monday when a mini-lockdown came into force.

Read | PM Modi to interact with all CMs on Covid-19 situation on April 8

The 80-year-old Pawar, a four-time Maharashtra chief minister, asked NCP workers to work relentlessly at the local level to give relief to the distressed in this unprecedented crisis.  “Special emphasis should be given on the implementation of corona preventive vaccination campaigns,” he said.

On the worsening blood storage, he said, “There is a huge shortage of blood availability in the state. For this, blood donation camps should also be extensively organized. I am sure that we will overcome this pandemic with patience, restraint, precautions and mutual co-operation,” he added.

Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus

