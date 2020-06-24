Covid-19 spreading faster in cities neighbouring Mumbai

With a multi-pronged approach, Mumbai's Covid-19 graph seems to have shown some improvement but for the Indian financial capital's sister cities, concerns are compounding.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), that covers five districts of Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar and Raigad, includes nine municipal corporations, nine municipal councils and over 1,000 villages. MMR's population is nearly two crore.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

While the jump in Covid-19 cases is reducing in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, corporations of the neighbourhood are battling a big spike.

According to Tuesday's data of the Public Health Department, while the state has recorded total progressive Covid-19 cases of 1,39,010 and 6,531 deaths. In the MMR, the total Covid-19 cases stand at 1,01,496 and deaths at 4,781.

On the other hand, Mumbai accounts for 68,410 cases and 3,844 deaths. If one looks at the 24-hour jump, Mumbai recorded 824 new Covid-19 cases, while MMR saw 1,443 new infections.

In the wake of the jump in cases in Mumbai's far eastern and western suburbs after the unlocking started, the Maharashtra government brought in new municipal commissioners in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Mira Bhayander and Bhiwandi.

Maharashtra's chief secretary Ajoy Mehta and additional chief secretary Sitaram Kunte has asked the district collectors and municipal commissioners to actively pursue 4 Ts - tracing, tracking, testing and treating like the way it is being done.

The government has also passed on details of how Dharavi maintained strict containment and quarantine and how the same model can be followed in congested areas of MMR slum clusters.

"Mumbai's workforce comes from its suburbs. After unlocking, there is unrestricted movement in the five districts by road. There is a level of vulnerability for those who are travelling and not taking precautions," said Dr Suhas Pingle, Chairman, Action Committee, IMA-Maharashtra.

The nine corporations in MMR besides the BMC (Mumbai) are Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Mira Bhayander and Bhiwandi-Nizampur (all six are in the Thane district), Vasai-Virar (Palghar district) and Panvel (Raigad district).

"There is a big cause of concern. People need to strictly follow social distancing, wear masks, be at home and step out when only absolutely necessary," said Dr Ravi Pandey, a general practitioner in Vasai.