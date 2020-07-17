Covid-19 spreads tentacles in Maharashtra’s hinterland

Around mid-March, when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in Maharashtra, the impact was limited to the thickly-populated and highly-industrialised Mumbai-Pune belt.

Four months down the line, it has spread to the hinterland of Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India.

Maharashtra now has 2,92,589 cases spread over 36 districts, which is over 25% cases that the country has seen. There are Covid-19 cases even in the remote districts of Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Gondia.

The maximum number of cases—around 98,000 are reported in Mumbai, the financial capital of Mumbai.

On the other hand, Wardha has a minimum number of cases.

For the state, the key concern continues to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) that comprises five districts of Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. The MMR has a total of over 1,90,000 cases— making it the ‘Covid-19 capital’ of India.

Thane district has closed to 70,000 cases while Palghar and Raigad have both recorded over 10,000 cases each. The Pune district that covers the Pune Metropolitan Region, has over 42,000 cases.

This the Mumbai-Pune belt comprising MMR-PMR has a total of 2,31,000 cases. The Nashik district has a total of around 8,000 cases. Thus, the golden triangle of Mumbai-Pune-Nashik has a total of 2,40,000 cases.

Nagpur has 2,300 cases. The other worst-affected districts with over 5,000 cases are Jalgaon with 6,900 plus cases and Solapur with around 5,000 cases. Aurangabad has nearly 9,000 cases.