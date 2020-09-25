Covid-19: Suburban railway services increased in Mumbai

With demand growing for trains during the morning and evening peak hours, more than 200 services have been added this week to Mumbai’s suburban rail network – considered to be the lifeline of the financial capital.

The train services were shut down on March 22 when the day-long 'janata curfew' was imposed. They remained suspended during the subsequent lockdown period in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On July 15, skeletal services resumed for people engaged in essential services, state and central governments, banks, etc.

However, with the Maharashtra government’s Mission Begin Again gaining pace and Unlock -4 underway, the demand for local trains has increased.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The Central Railway (CR) and the Western Railway (WR) restarted the train services with 450-odd services in total which was gradually increased.

On Monday, the WR scaled up its services from 350 to 500, while on Thursday, the CR increased services from 355 to 423.

Out of these 68 additional CR services, 46 will be on the main line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kasara, Khopoli and Karjat, and 22 on the harbour line between CSMT and Panvel and Goregaon.

More than 80 lakh people use Mumbai's suburban network, spread across six lines covering 390-odd kms and 157 stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, daily.

The CR and WR collectively run over 3,000 services daily which have now been scaled down.

Some videos of overcrowded trains went viral on social media recently but those were from Tuesday and Wednesday when heavy rains had paralysed the services.