Covid-19 surge: Maharashtra heads for total lockdown

With no let-up in Covid-19 cases and a large section of people on roads without reason, the Maharashtra government has decided to go in for strengthening the measures further and go in for a total lockdown.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, to take a final call.

Thackeray is expected to make an announcement on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state, the existing restrictions as part of the Break-the-Chain initiative, shortage of hospital beds of all types - general, oxygen, ICU and ventilators, shortage of medical oxygen, medicines like Remdesivir were discussed at the weekly Cabinet meeting, in which ministers of Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress and allies were unanimous over a complete lockdown and left the final decision for Thackeray.

“We are heading for a total lockdown,” textiles minister Aslam Shaikh of Congress said.

“We have to strengthen the norms and there is no option to it, the chief minister will himself make an announcement,'' said urban development minister Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena. “This would be a lockdown like the one we had last year…complete and total,” he added.

“The situation is serious…there are various issues that we are faced with. We will be strengthening the news,” said public health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope of NCP. “The ministers were of the opinion of complete lockdown, the final decision would be of the Chief Minister,” he said.

Class X exams cancelled

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra boards Class X examination has been cancelled and students would be promoted to Class XI after the evaluation process, which would be decided in consultation with experts.

Earlier, the exams for Class X and XII were postponed. “Given the worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has now decided to cancel the state board exams for class 10th. The health and safety of our students and teachers is our topmost priority,” state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said. As far as Class XII examinations are concerned, it would be held end-May, 2021, as students need to appear for professional courses.

Grocery shop timings curtailed

In a fresh notification, the government has said that all groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectioneries, all types of food shops like chicken, mutton, poultry, fish and eggs, can remain open only between 7 am-11 am daily for the next 10 days.

The Break-the-Chain order covers shops related to agriculture implements and farm produce, pet food shops, shops related to materials for the impending rainy season for individuals and organizations.

According to the order issued by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, these shops would be allowed to make home deliveries between 7 am-8 pm, though the timings may be revised by the local authorities.