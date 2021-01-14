Covid-19: 'Take a selfie while vaccination and post it'

The Covid-19 vaccination will unite India like in case of wars and cricket, says Mumbai-based eminent psychiatrist Dr Harish Shetty.

“After taking a selfie with the vaccine, post it all over. Spread the cheer vigorously. Encourage your friends, family and neighbours to get vaccinated. The movement will gather speed. It will benefit all. Cricket and wars have united India. Covid vaccination drive will achieve the same,” he said.

Dr Shetty, in a social media post on ‘Covid-19 Vaccine Fears in India: 4S’s” speaks about four issues – Science, Settle Your Doubts, Support and Spread the Cheer.

“There have been extensive discussions all over. The consensus is that they are reasonably safe and effective. The fast track approvals have come due to the extraordinary circumstances. Science has been blended and adapted but not compromised,” he said.

According to him, doubts are natural in an ongoing pandemic where fears can rule. “Settle them via your own family physician and government representatives. Ignore opinions from unqualified sources. The lay Indian will get it only after the Front Line Corona Warriors are vaccinated. This will give more information. That is an advantage for the average Indian,” he said.

Dr Shetty goes on to add: “Once you decide to take the vaccine, support it completely. Receive it with joy and faith. This helps to reduce fears and improve acceptance.”