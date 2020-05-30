COVID-19: Thane civic staff dies on retirement day

COVID-19: Thane civic staff dies on day he was to retire

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • May 30 2020, 22:36 ist
  • updated: May 30 2020, 22:36 ist
She was among 18 who tested positive for the virus in MBMC limits, he added. (Credit: iStockPhoto)

A civic employee deployed to give food and water to inmates of a quarantine centre in Bhayander Pada in Thane district in Maharashtra died of COVID-19 on his retirement day on Saturday, an official said.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The man had tested positive on May 18, and was under treatment, and died at around 1:30 pm, hours before he would have superannuated at the end of his shift under normal circumstances, said Thane Municipal Corporation spokesperson Sandeep Malavi.

In another development, a five-day old girl tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday, a Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation official said.

She was among 18 who tested positive for the virus in MBMC limits, he added.

TMC cases rose by 151 to reach 2,901, while five deaths took the toll in the city to 84, an official said.

Meanwhile, the TMC launched a website that would give details of beds available at hospitals to combat the outbreak.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Thane
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Afghanistan says ready for dialogue with Taliban

Afghanistan says ready for dialogue with Taliban

SpaceX, NASA set to try again for Crew Dragon launch

SpaceX, NASA set to try again for Crew Dragon launch

India needs intelligent COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy

India needs intelligent COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy

Xi risks new Cold War, last Hong Kong governor says

Xi risks new Cold War, last Hong Kong governor says

'Modi inflicting wounds on India, not healing them'

'Modi inflicting wounds on India, not healing them'

 