COVID-19 toll in Rajasthan rises to 156, cases at 6,657

COVID-19 toll in Rajasthan rises to 156, cases stand at 6,657

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • May 23 2020, 18:11 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 18:11 ist
According to the official, 3,695 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered while there are 1,368 active cases in the state. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Three deaths and 163 new coronavirus cases were reported in Rajasthan on Saturday taking the total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 to 156 and positive cases to 6,657.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Two deaths were reported from Jaipur and one from Kota, the official said.

At 23, the maximum cases were reported from Jodhpur followed by Pali (19), Nagaur (17), Rajsamand (14), Jalore and Udaipur (13 each), Dungarpur and Kota (10 each), Barmer and Jhunjhunu (6 each), Ajmer and Jaipur (5 each), Sirohi and Jhalawar (4 each), Tonk and Bikaner (3 each), Dholpur and Sikar (2 each), Banswara, Bharatpur, Bhilwara and Chittorgarh (1 each).

According to the official, 3,695 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered while there are 1,368 active cases in the state. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Rajasthan

What's Brewing

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

 