Covid-19: 'Total' lockdown extended till July 19 in Thane city

PTI
PTI, Thane ,
  • Jul 10 2020, 18:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 18:28 ist
A local market wears a near deserted look after the authorities imposed strict lockdown following the rise in Covid-19 cases, in Thane. File Photo. Credit: PTI Photo

A lockdown with minimal exemptions that is in force in Thane city till July 12 has now been extended till July 19, a senior official said on Friday.

The order was issued by Thane Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh.

This "total" lockdown, as part of which most shops were closed and essential items ordered to be home delivered, was enforced on July 2 for a period of ten days.

As on Thursday night, Thane city accounts for 12,053 of the district's 48,856 Covid-19 cases.

The TMC limits account for 5.23 per cent of the cases and 4.80 per cent of deaths in Maharashtra

