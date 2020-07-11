Covid-19: Two held for selling remdesivir at high prices

2 held for selling remdesivir at high prices in Thane

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jul 11 2020, 17:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 17:39 ist

Two persons were arrested in Mira Road township of Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly selling medicines used in Covid-19 treatment at high prices, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the district rural police on Friday nabbed Sonu Darshi (25) and Rodrigues Raul (31) from Saibaba Nagar locality for allegedly selling vials of remdesivir injections at exorbitant prices, an official said.

The police seized four vials of the injection from the accused, who were selling each vial for Rs 20,000 as against the original price of Rs 5,400, he said.

Offences under section 420 (cheating) of the IPC along with relevant provisions of the Essential Commodities Act and FDA Act have been registered against the duo at Mira Road police station, the official said.

Further probe is underway to find the source of the medicines, he added. 

