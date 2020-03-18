COVID-19: Woman tests positive for coronavirus in Mumbai

COVID-19: Mumbai woman tests positive for coronavirus

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 18 2020, 20:56pm ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 20:56pm ist
This has taken the number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai to eight, the official said.  (Credit: AFP Photo)

A 68-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai on Wednesday, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With this, the number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has gone up to 43, the official said.

"The woman, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, is a close contact of the US-returned person, who was found infected two days ago," Daksha Shah, deputy director of BMC said.

This has taken the number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai to eight, the official said. 

