COVID-19: Woman tests positive for coronavirus in Mumbai

A 68-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai on Wednesday, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With this, the number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has gone up to 43, the official said.

"The woman, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, is a close contact of the US-returned person, who was found infected two days ago," Daksha Shah, deputy director of BMC said.

This has taken the number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai to eight, the official said.