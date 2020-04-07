COVID-19: Worli worst-affected area in Mumbai

From chawls to sky-scrapers to a cosmopolitan mix, Worli, in a way represent what is often described as the spirit of Mumbai.

The Worli Sea Face adores the statue of Common Man, the creation of legendary cartoonist R K Laxman, and in front of it is the Bandra-Worli Sea Link that signifies the hustle-bustle of India's financial capital.

The richest of rich and poorest of poor stay here. The spectrum here is wide, right from vada-pao to continental dishes to a neighbourhood barbar's shop to world-class saloons.

Today, the G/South Ward, that covers large parts of Worli, Lower Parel, Tardeo, Prabhadevi has emerged as the hotspot of COVID-19 crisis in Mumbai. In fact, the Worli Koliwada, the fishermen's colony was the first place on Mumbai where the containment exercise was carried out by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The Worli seat is represented by Tourism, Environment and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

According to records of the BMC, there are 68 COVID-19 positive cases. More than 150 persons have been quarantined.

"We have contained large areas of this ward as a precautionary measure," Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope said.

More than 50,000 people have been screened - and contact-tracing is being done.

The Worli Koliwada itself has more than a dozen positive cases, who are undergoing treatment in hospitals. It is one of the earliest fishing villages in Mumbai, and been host to the original settlers of Mumbai - Kolis, Agris and Bhandaris for hundreds of years, according to historical records.

One of the major reasons of spread could be a 65-year-old woman who ran a lunch stall near Elphinstone Road. Some people from her building too had turned positive.

"We will win the fight if we stay at home," says Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, who is a Corporator form G/South Ward.