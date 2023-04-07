Covid cases spike in Maharashtra

In a northward spike, the Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra jumped by 926 on Friday taking the total current active cases in the once worst-pandemic-affected state to 4487.

During the last 24 hours, 926 new cases and 3 deaths were reported, taking the progressive total to 81,48,999 and 1,48,457, respectively.

Read | Track emerging Covid hotspots: Centre to states

The total active cases in the state now stands at 4,487, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department.

In Mumbai, 276 cases were reported during the day while the same for the larger Mumbai metropolitan region was 513.

Within five days, the total active cases in the state has jumped by 2,000.