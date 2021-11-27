Covid Omicron variant: Passengers from South Africa to be quarantined in Mumbai

Covid: Passengers from SA to be quarantined in Mumbai

  • Nov 27 2021, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 16:51 ist
Passengers at the Mumbai airport. Credit: PTI Photo

In view of a new contagious variant of Covid-19 being found in South Africa, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday said that all the passengers coming to the city from the country will be quarantined. The samples of these passengers will also be sent for genome sequencing, she said.

Talking to PTI, Pednekar said the decision was taken in view of a huge new wave of Covid-19 in South Africa due to a new variant, Omicron, which is highly contagious than past variants of the coronavirus.

Also Read — Covid variants: How the new one was found and what we know so far

"There is an increased risk of coronavirus in foreign countries, so those coming from outside will have to undergo genome tests," she said, adding that the Mumbai civic body is scheduled to hold a meeting on this later on the day.

Pednekar, who is currently in Delhi, said that this step is taken as a precautionary measure considering the past experience of difficulty in controlling a Covid-19 wave once it starts. Similar restrictions might come into force for the passengers coming from other countries affected by the new variant of the virus, she said.

The new Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529, first detected in South Africa this week, was on Friday designated as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO), which named it Omicron.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

