Ahmedabad Municipality launches aggressive testing

COVID19: Ahmedabad Municipality launches aggressive testing exercise, inspired from South Korea

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • Apr 07 2020, 20:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 20:02 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

With COVID-19 cases increasing at an alarming pace, the civic body in Ahmedabad, which is among the ten hotspots of lethal coronavirus in the country, on Tuesday kicked off an “aggressive testing and surveillance” exercise to check clusters where maximum cases are being detected, a move that is said to have been “inspired” from South Korea's model of tackling the virus.

Officials said that the model is primarily based on “aggressive” testing and for that purpose Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday officially rolled out seven "coronavirus mobile testing vans" for seven zones. Each van has two separate teams for carrying out “surveillance” and “sample collection” of suspected cases by visiting door-to-door.

With 77 positive cases, Ahmedabad city is the worst hit in the state that has reported 165 cases. On Tuesday, the state recorded 19 new cases out of which Ahmedabad alone had 13. The city has also witnessed the death of 5 COVID19 patients so far. 

In the past couple of days, the city saw a steep rise after cases linked to Tablighi Jamat congregation in Delhi started surfacing. By Tuesday, officials said that in more than a dozen cases, the infection was spread directly or indirectly through members of the Jamaat who came from Delhi and who have been living in the densely populated areas. These areas have been identified and put under cluster containment. The  "coronavirus mobile testing vans", as per civic authorities, are to check each and every individual living in such clusters. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Gujarat
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?

With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?

Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey

Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

 