COVID19: Ahmedabad Municipality launches aggressive testing exercise, inspired from South Korea

With COVID-19 cases increasing at an alarming pace, the civic body in Ahmedabad, which is among the ten hotspots of lethal coronavirus in the country, on Tuesday kicked off an “aggressive testing and surveillance” exercise to check clusters where maximum cases are being detected, a move that is said to have been “inspired” from South Korea's model of tackling the virus.

Officials said that the model is primarily based on “aggressive” testing and for that purpose Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday officially rolled out seven "coronavirus mobile testing vans" for seven zones. Each van has two separate teams for carrying out “surveillance” and “sample collection” of suspected cases by visiting door-to-door.

With 77 positive cases, Ahmedabad city is the worst hit in the state that has reported 165 cases. On Tuesday, the state recorded 19 new cases out of which Ahmedabad alone had 13. The city has also witnessed the death of 5 COVID19 patients so far.

In the past couple of days, the city saw a steep rise after cases linked to Tablighi Jamat congregation in Delhi started surfacing. By Tuesday, officials said that in more than a dozen cases, the infection was spread directly or indirectly through members of the Jamaat who came from Delhi and who have been living in the densely populated areas. These areas have been identified and put under cluster containment. The "coronavirus mobile testing vans", as per civic authorities, are to check each and every individual living in such clusters.