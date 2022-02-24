CPI(M) cadre win Chairperson and Vice Chairperson Panchayat posts in Palghar

Two young activists of the CPI(M) - Suresh Bhoye and Subhash Dumada - won the coveted posts of Chairperson and Vice Chairperson, in the Talasari Nagar Panchayat in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

The CPI(M) has won 6 municipal councillor seats in Talasari, located around 130 kms from downtown Mumbai.

The distinguishing feature of this victory is that, for the last 60 years without a break since the first local body elections in Maharashtra in 1962, the CPI(M) has consistently won both the Talasari Nagar Panchayat (formerly Gram Panchayat) and the Talasari Tehsil Panchayat Samiti.

It has also constantly won the MLA seat here from 1978 to date, with the single exception of 2014. Vinod Nikole is currently MLA from here, the lone party member in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

There was a large victory procession which culminated in the party office at Talasari, Comrade Godavari Shamrao Parulekar Bhawan. Here the winners were warmly felicitated by Party central committee members Dr Ashok Dhawale and Mariam Dhawale, state secretariat member Barkya Mangat and state committee member Vinod Nikole.

