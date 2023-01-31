Cracking down on corruption, BMC sacks 55, suspends 134

In a massive crackdown against corruption and bribery in the run-up to local bodies polls in Maharashtra, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has fired 55 employees and suspended another 134 for corruption.

This is a big step in several decades when action has been taken in one go to weed out rot from the system.

BMC Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal made things very clear — transparency, speed, going by the rule book and zero tolerance towards corruption. “This is a very big measure to combat corruption,” a BMC official said.

The 55 employees of various ranks have been dismissed after they were found guilty in court proceedings in corruption cases. Another 134 employees — 53 employees who are embroiled in bribery cases and 81 facing criminal cases stand suspended.

The development comes days ahead of the tabling of the BMC Budget for the financial year 2023-24.

Ever since the duo of Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis came to power in Maharashtra, they have been extensively focussing on the BMC and aim to transform Mumbai in two to three years.