Crocodile park coming up in Ratnagiri's Khed to boost tourism

A world-class crocodile park is coming up in the Khed tehsil of Ratnagiri district of the nature-rich and picturesque coastal Konkan belt of Maharashtra.

The Jagbudi river that merges into the Vashishti river passes through Khed, and has mugger crocodiles.

A mugger crocodile (Crocodylus palustris), is a medium-sized broad-snouted crocodile, also known as mugger and marsh crocodile.

The original plan to have a crocodile park was floated by veteran Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam, who had served as minister as well as the leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

His son and Shiv Sena MLA from Dapoli, Yogesh Kadam, is now pursuing the project.

“We are creating a host of tourism facilities that would put Khed in the national tourism map,” the junior Kadam said after a review meeting held on Sunday.

According to him, the Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 9 crore for the creation of tourism facilities in Khed.

“We are making a crocodile park, guest house, boating facilities and gardens,” he said, adding that it would be the biggest crocodile park in the entire Konkan region.

Kadam along with officials of Maharashtra Maritime Board, Water Resources Department and Public Works Department visited the sites and undertook a detailed inspection.

Khed is located off NH-66, popularly known as the Mumbai-Goa Highway, and is also a major station on the Konkan Railway route.

The Bhagwan Parshuram Temple is located in the city on NH-66. The temple is in the hilly area of Khed city and in mid-location from Khed as well as Chiplun. The Rasalgad Fort, a popular destination for trekkers, is also in Khed.

