Crops in 34,000 hectare damaged because of unseasonal rain, hailstorms in Maharashtra

The unseasonal rains, thunderstorms and hailstorms over the weekend have damaged crops spread over 34,000 hectares in Maharashtra prompting the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government to immediately order panchanamas ahead of extending relief to the farmers.

According to reports reaching the state capital of Mumbai, crops like onion, grapes and pomegranate have suffered damages because of unseasonal rains over the weekend.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has accused the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government for ignoring the plight of farmers and instead going on a pilgrimage tour to the temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh during the weekend.

On his return to the state from Lucknow, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde air-dashed to Nashik district for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

Also Read | Unseasonal rains damage 42,000 hectares of crops in Gujarat

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was in Amravati for his official engagements, reviewed the situation.

Both Shinde and Fadnavis assured that the government is solidly behind the farmers and necessary help would be extended.

Pune-based Agriculture Commissioner Sunil Chavan said that there has been extensive damage. “Crops spread over 34,000 hectare has suffered damages…this is what we assessed through eye-estimation. Panchanamas are being done,” Chavan said.

Similar weather conditions are expected to prevail over the next few days - in what compounds the concern for the government.

Shinde visited the Satana tehsil of the Nashik district - and toured the Dholbare, Nitane, Bijot and Akhatwade villages along with the district Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse.

“We have given instructions to Guardian Ministers, District Collectors and other officials to conduct spot visits, carry out panchnamas to assess crop loss and pay compensation speedily. Every farmer who has been affected due to unseasonal rains will get help,” Shinde said.

According to the Chief Minister, in the past, the government has given more compensation than mandated under National Disaster Response Fund rules. “We increased the damage area limit from two hectares to three hectares. We gave Rs 350 per hectare grant to onion growers. We also decided to give Rs 6,000 to farmers just like the PM KISAN scheme of the Centre,” Shinde said.

On the criticism of the Ayodhya visit, he said that the hailstorms took place on Sunday. “They do not have any work left,” he said, targeting the MVA, and noted that during the Ayodhya visit he and his colleagues prayed for the well being of farmers.

Fadnavis said that the government is standing solidly with the farmers. “We will provide all the necessary help,” he said.