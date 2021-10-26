Cruise drugs case: Court grants bail to two of accused

Two of the 20 accused in the Cordelia drugs-on-cruise case - in which Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is an accused - have been granted bail by a special court in Mumbai on Tuesday.

A special court, that presides over cases under NDPS Act, granted bail to Manish Rajgaria and Avin Sahu, both arrested in connection with the raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai harbour earlier this month.

Also read: No bail for Aryan Khan yet as Bombay HC to continue hearing tomorrow:

Rajgaria was accused of possessing 2.4 grams of ganja or marijuana, and Sahu was accused of accepting that he consumed contraband twice on the ship.

Sahu’s advocate Sana Raees Khan said that the NCB didn't even conduct a blood test to determine if he consumed the drug.

