Aryan Khan, two others sent to NCB custody till Oct 4

Cruise drugs case: Mumbai court sends Aryan Khan, two others to NCB custody till October 4

The NCB produced Aryan before the Esplanade Magistrate Court, which remanded him to a day’s custody till Monday

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 03 2021, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2021, 20:14 ist
Aryan Khan (C), son of Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been sent to a day's custody by a magistrate court following his arrest by the NCB after it busted a rave party onboard a cruise ship in the shores of Mumbai.

Aryan, the otherwise shy first-born of SRK and Gauri Khan, was picked up from Cordelia, a cruise liner at the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal when on the way to Goa for a weekend voyage.

Also Read | Cruise ship drugs party: NCB arrests Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan

The NCB produced Aryan before the Esplanade Magistrate Court, which remanded him to a day’s custody till Monday.

Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde would move a bail application.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mumbai
Maharashtra
NCB
Aryan Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

NCB raid rave party: What we know so far

NCB raid rave party: What we know so far

What's good for T20 cricket?

What's good for T20 cricket?

New youth brigade of Congress

New youth brigade of Congress

Let's graduate to gender literacy

Let's graduate to gender literacy

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

 