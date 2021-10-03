Cruise drugs case: Mumbai court sends Aryan Khan, two others to NCB custody till October 4

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been sent to a day's custody by a magistrate court following his arrest by the NCB after it busted a rave party onboard a cruise ship in the shores of Mumbai.

Aryan, the otherwise shy first-born of SRK and Gauri Khan, was picked up from Cordelia, a cruise liner at the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal when on the way to Goa for a weekend voyage.

The NCB produced Aryan before the Esplanade Magistrate Court, which remanded him to a day’s custody till Monday.

Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde would move a bail application.

