Cruise drugs case: NCB, Sameer Wankhede move police, court

In the centre of a controversy around the Cordelia rave party bust-Aryan Khan case, NCB’s Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede has approached the police and court seeking protection.

Hours after he shot off a letter to Mumbai Police, he moved the Special NDPS Court.

Parallelly, the NCB too filed an affidavit backing Wankhede and denying the allegations of Prabhakar Sail, the independent witness no. 1 in the case.

In the affidavit, he said that there is a series of “personal vendetta/vengeance” targetted at him and his family members who are victims of derogatory attacks. “These are false, frivolous and vexatious allegations,” he said.

Wankhede also pointed out that he is being threatened with arrest and dismissal from service.

“I further submit and state that, I am under lurking threat if arrest as it does not suit some vested interests just for conducting an honest and impartial investigation,” he said, adding that he was ready to face all that is contemplated in law which he stated would univocally establish is innocence.

Earlier, in a letter to Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale alleging that he is being framed.

“It has come to my notice that some precipitate legal action for framing me falsely is being planned by unknown persons in relation to alleged vigilance related issues related to the Aryan Khan case,” he said.

“It is also brought to your notice that threat of jail and dismissal have been issued against the undersigned on public media by highly respectable public functionaries,” he said.

The NCB’s Mumbai office has forwarded the complaint and related issues to director general SN Pradhan.

“As some of the contents of the affidavit relate to vigilance matters, I am hereby forwarding the affidavit to DG, NCB and requesting him for further necessary action,” said Mumbai-based deputy director general Mutha Ashok Jain, who heads the NCB's South West Region, in a statement.

