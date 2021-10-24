Cruise drugs case: Witness makes bribery allegations against NCB's Sameer Wankhede

A witness in the Cordelia cruise rave party case has alleged that the NCB's top official Sameer Wankhede and K P Gosavi, who was an independent witness, have been paid-off.

The matter has snowballed into a political issue.

The panch witness who made the allegation is Prabhakar Sail (40), a resident of Andheri in Mumbai.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son Aryan Khan is the prime accused in the case, in which 20 persons have been arrested so far.

Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service official, is currently posted as NCB’s Mumbai Zonal Director.

Gosavi is a private detective, whose photo with Aryan Khan had gone viral on social media platforms.

Incidentally, Sail is Gosavi's personal bodyguard.

In a notarised affidavit, Sail claimed that he overheard K P Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza say that - “You put a bomb of Rs 25 crore, let's settle for Rs 18 crore and give Rs 8 crore to Sameer Wankhede” - which is indicative of a pay-off.

There was no immediate reaction from Wankhede.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said: “Witness in Aryan Khan case made to sign on blank paper by NCB is shocking. Also there are reports that there was demand for huge money.”

In a tweet, in which he tagged Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and state home minister Dilip Walse-Patil, he said that the police should take suo motu cognisance of the issue and take action.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londe said that it was a serious issue. “It's a case of misuse of central agencies,” he said.

NCP chief spokesperson and state minority affairs minister Nawab Malik said that he would meet Thackeray and Walse-Patil and seek a probe by the Special Investigation Team into the issue.

