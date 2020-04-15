Curfew imposed in some more areas of Pune to check spread of coronavirus pandemic

Curfew imposed in some areas of Pune to check pandemic

Curfew was imposed on Tuesday in some more areas in Pune city after the civic body on Monday issued an order to seal them following a spurt in the cases of COVID-19.

Pune police on Tuesday night issued orders under section 144 of CRPC and restricted movement of people in various slums as well as non-slum pockets under Khadak, Bandgarden, Sinhgad Road, Dattawadi, Warje, Kothrud, Vishrantwadi, Khadaki, Chandannagar, Vimantal, Yerwada and Hadapsar police stations.

"As per the orders, restrictions on the movements of people have been imposed from 6 am on April 15 to May 3 in these areas," said joint commissioner of police, Ravindra Shisave. 

